Centre blocked 14 mobile messaging apps used by terrorist organisations

According to sources, the Central government has blocked 14 mobile messenger apps used by terror groups in yet another major step to combat terrorism.

These applications were mostly used by Over Ground Workers of various terrorist organisations based in Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message and receive notifications from Pakistan. The action was taken in response to intelligence inputs shared with the Central government in a recent secret communication. Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs was informed that these applications were being used by OWGs and members of various terrorist groups to spread anti-India messages, the Ministry, in close coordination with the IT Ministry and other concerned agencies, blocked them.

According to sources, terrorist organisations and their affiliates were using these applications to recruit Jammu and Kashmir residents to help them carry out terrorist operations in the Union Territory and elsewhere. After receiving information that these applications were being used to spread terror propaganda and incite youths in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government blocked them under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.