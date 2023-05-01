Self-regulation among news outlets is inadequate

Laying emphasis on the fact that fake news can rock the bedrock of democracy, Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna has called for a regulatory mechanism for the “new age of journalism” popularised since the advent of digital media.People did not previously have access to large amounts of information, but they now do. In the rush to report an event, accuracy should not be compromised. There is the Press Council of India to regulate news reports, but for news channels, there is self-regulation, which is insufficient because it binds those who willingly participate in such regulation. “There should be some kind of rule that binds this new age of journalism,” she said.

The claim to speak, publish, and make known is one of the great historic claims to liberty, according to the judge, but a “free and balanced press, which is the fourth pillar of democracy,” should remain unbiased.Justice Nagarathna also warned of the dangers of fake news, yellow journalism, and media fear-mongering. The apex court judge stated that the body was required not to control the media but to act against media entities that spread false information.