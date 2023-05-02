Bharatiya Kisan Union struggles no longer included in the NCERT textbook

The controversy over NCERT deletions continues, with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) history, its struggles, protests and activities being removed by NCERT from the class XII political science textbook. Protesting the move, Rakesh Tikait shot a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NCERT. While Pradhan acknowledged the letter, the NCERT chief’s office didn’t deny the deletion but told this newspaper that they would respond soon to BKU, a farmer’s representative organisation founded by Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Tikait, who led a year-long farmer agitation against the government’s farm bill, claims that the government is changing India’s entire history.The BKU president stated in his letter that the NCERT had removed the chapter ‘Rise of Popular Movements’ from the Class XII Political Science book ‘Politics in India since Independence,’ which included two pages on the BKU and its growth. The chapter also had a box with a news article that quoted former BKU leader Mahendra Singh Tikait. NCERT chief Dinesh Prasad Saklani previously told this newspaper that some content was removed during the textbook rationalisation last year due to Covid in an effort to reduce the burden on students.