ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon win gold for India

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon won gold medal in the Skeet mixed doubles event at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt. The Indian pair defeated Luis Raul Gallardo Oliveros and Gabriela Rodriguezof Mexico by ‘6-0’ in the final.

Italy took bronze through their pair of two-time world championship silver medallist Simona Scocchetti and Rio Olympic champion Gabrielle Rossetti.

Mixed skeet: 1. India (Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ganemat Sekhon) 6 (143); 2. Mexico (Gabriela Rodriguez, Luis Oliveros) 0 (143); 3. Italy (Simona Scocchetti, Gabriele Rossetti) 6 (142); 4. Ukraine (Iryna Malovichko, Milola Milchev) 2 (142); 10. Inida-2 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) 140.