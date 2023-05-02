Kottayam woman commits suicide after accusing male friend of cyberbullying

A tragedy has occurred in Kottayam as a young woman, Athira VM, has taken her own life after alleging that a former friend, Arun Vidyadharan, had been cyberbullying her. Athira was found hanging in her home, leaving behind a suicide note which named Arun as the cause of her distress.

The note accused Arun of sharing her personal photos and messages on social media despite their friendship having ended. It appears that Athira had previously lodged complaints with the Kaduthuruthy Police but to no avail. Arun has since been charged with abetment of suicide. This incident is a painful reminder of the grave consequences of cyberbullying and the importance of taking swift action to prevent it.