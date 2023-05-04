Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: Pradeep Kumar, an Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won Dh15 million in Big Ticket raffle draw series 251. He won the fortune with ticket number 048514 which he purchased on April 13. Pradeep Kumar will be sharing the prize money with his two other friends.

Also Read: World Boxing Championships 2023: India’s Nishant Dev enters pre-quarterfinals

For the first time, Big Ticket is giving away 100 prizes to 100 lucky winners this month. Raffle draw series 252 to be held on June 3 will be for a grand prize of Dh20 million. Till May 31, tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.