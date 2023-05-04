Supriya Sule front-runner to lead the NCP

A day after Sharad Pawar startled his NCP and sent shockwaves throughout the nation and Maharashtra politics, it is now evident that his daughter Supriya Sule has emerged as his national successor. If the NCP patriarch does not rescind his resignation as party head, his nephew Ajit Pawar would be granted state authority. According to sources, NCP top officials Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Eknath Khadse, Jitendra Ahwad, and others gathered and discussed who should be the party’s next president.

Dilip Walse Patil stated that Supriya Sule’s name was at the top of the list during the meeting. However, a committee must approve the decision, which must be approved by Sharad Pawar. According to sources, Sharad Pawar’s family, which includes Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha Pawar (Kaki), and Supriya Sule, met at the state and national levels to discuss the boss’s resignation as well as power-sharing between Sule and Ajit. “Supriya Sule is a three-term Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.” She also received the award for finest parliamentarian. She has always been engaged in national politics, but Ajit would rather stay in Maharashtra. As a result, the arrangement will benefit both of them,” a party insider said.