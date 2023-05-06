5 Army personnel killed in blast, triggering fresh firefight in Jammu’s Rajouri

According to officials, fresh firing broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Saturday morning following contact between security forces and terrorists.

The Army’s Northern Command has been carrying out intelligence-based operations to eliminate a group of terrorists involved in an attack on an Army truck last month. The ongoing operation in the Kandi Forest area of Rajouri sector led to contact with the terrorists and firing began.

Last Friday, five Army personnel were killed and one major was injured in an explosion caused by terrorists in the Kandi area of Rajouri district. The operation was launched based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest area.

During the operation, a search team made contact with the terrorists entrenched in a cave. The area is heavily vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs. Additional troops were deployed to prevent the terrorists from escaping the area. Drones and sniffer dogs were also used, and troops hit a cave hideout with heavy fire of mortars and grenades. The terrorists retaliated with an explosive device, killing two soldiers and injuring four, including the major.

Three more soldiers later died in a hospital in Udhampur. The slain soldiers were lance naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, naik Arvind Kumar, Havildar Neelam Singh, and paratrooper Pramod Negi.