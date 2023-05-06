Bindyarani Devi of India takes silver at the Asian Championships

Bindyarani Devi of India took silver in the women’s 55kg category at the Asian Championships on Saturday. In the non-olympic 55kg division, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist weighed 194kg (83kg+111kg). She lifted 80kg and 83kg with relative easily in her first two snatch attempts, but her 85kg attempt was judged a no lift. Bindyarani made up for her lacklustre snatch effort by lifting the second-heaviest weight in clean and jerk to win silver in the section.

Due to an injury received prior to the selection trials, the 24-year-old returned to her previous weight division of 55kg for this event. Bindyarani advanced to the 59kg weight class, which will be used in the Paris Olympics, at last year’s World Championships, finishing 25th.