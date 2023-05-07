Explosion near Amritsar’s Golden Temple injures multiple people

Late at night near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, an explosion injured several people who were walking in the area. According to sources, the blast occurred in a street where both tourists and locals frequent. While the police have yet to identify the exact cause of the explosion, buildings in the vicinity were damaged. Among the wounded were pedestrians who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Despite the chaos and panic caused by the incident, the Commissioner of Police Amritsar took to social media to calm the nerves of citizens. In his tweet, he wrote, ‘A news related to blast #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. I urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, and advise all to fact check before sharing.’

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the authorities can soon shed light on the cause of the explosion and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.