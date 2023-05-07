IMD issues a heavy rain warning for Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to Cyclone Mocha

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see significant rainfall from May 8 to May 12 as a result of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is forecast to build into a cyclonic storm over the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone will be called Mocha (Mokha), after the Red Sea port city that is credited with introducing coffee to the world more over 500 years ago. Yemen submitted the name.

The cyclonic circulation is currently over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby South Andaman Sea, according to Sanjib Banerjee, Deputy Director of IMD Kolkata, who made the announcement on Sunday during a news conference in Kolkata. On May 8, a low-pressure area is forecast to develop over the same region under its influence. It will become a deep depression on May 9 over the same region, which includes the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby South Andaman Sea.

‘After formation of the depression, it will move nearly northwards and will convert into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Andaman Sea. Further movement, tracks and intensity will be updated once the low-pressure area is formed,’ Sanjib Banerjee said.

With heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast from May 8 to May 11, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are already experiencing the possible effects of the low-pressure system. All coastal operations are to cease by May 7 afternoon, and fishermen are to return to land by that time.

Concern has been expressed for coastal communities in the region, especially those in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, as a result of the development of a low-pressure system and its potential to intensify into a cyclone. In case of an emergency, the IMD has asked people to be alert and follow safety procedures.