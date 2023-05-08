PM Modi’s Karnataka Campaigning Surprises Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed surprise at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of ‘religious’ slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will take place on May 10. In an interview with a regional news channel, Pawar stated that ‘When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing.’ He emphasized that his party is committed to democratic values and secularism.

During a press conference in Pandharpur temple town, Pawar predicted that the Congress party would come to power in Karnataka. He also commented on the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, where a mega oil refinery project is facing opposition from some locals. Pawar stated that he had met with representatives from the village and planned to hold another meeting with experts. He emphasized the importance of taking the villagers into confidence when moving forward with the issue.