Amit Shah presents flower tributes to Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in West Bengal for a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nobel winner Rabindranath Tagore, paid a visit to the Tagore’s ancestral home in the city and paid floral tributes. Shah arrived in Jorasakho Thakurbari in north Kolkata about 11 a.m., escorted by senior state BJP leaders.

Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore received floral tributes from Amit Shah ji. He decorated the monument and went to the room where Tagore stayed. The home minister also spoke with officials there, who informed him of the historical significance of the location, a state BJP leader said.

Later in the day, Shah will travel to Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and the neighbouring Kalyani border outpost to inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several Land Port Authority of India and Border Security Force (BSF) projects.In the evening, he will attend a cultural programme at Science City to commemorate Tagore’s birth anniversary, which is being planned by ‘Khola Hawa,’ a West Bengal-based socio-cultural organisation. On Monday night, Shah landed in the city.