Army officers of Brigadier level and higher will wear a common uniform from August 1

According to defence sources, the Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for officers of the Brigadier rank and above, regardless of parent cadre and appointment, in a move aimed at promoting and strengthening a common identity and approach in service matters among the force’s senior leadership, moving beyond the boundaries of regimentation. The decision was made following thorough talks with all stakeholders and detailed deliberations at the recently ended Army Commanders’ Conference. The adjustments will go into effect on August 1st of this year.

The change entails that the headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches (worn on collars), belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common. Flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard. There will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers. Currently, distinct types of uniforms and accessories are associated with specific arms, regiments, and services in the Army.