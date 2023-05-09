Kozhikode man injured as mobile phone explodes in trouser pocket.

A young man in Kozhikode suffered severe burns when a mobile phone in his trouser pocket exploded on Tuesday. Haris Rahman, a contract worker at the Indian Railways, was hospitalized with burn injuries after the incident, which occurred around 7 am when he arrived at his office. The explosion has brought attention to the dangers of mobile phones and the need for more safety measures.

In a similar incident last month, an eight-year-old girl named Adithya Sree was killed in Thrissur when her mobile phone exploded while she was watching a video. Adithya Sree’s parents, Ashok Kumar and Sowmya, were devastated by their daughter’s sudden death. The child suffered severe injuries to her hands and face and was killed instantly. These incidents highlight the importance of being cautious with mobile phones and taking steps to ensure their safe use.