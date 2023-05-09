The G20 Exhibition in Goa demonstrates strength in rural women’s empowerment

Exhibition conducted on the eve of the G20 Third Development Working Group conference in Goa showcased India’s strength in women-led development, as well as their contributions to nutrition, climate change challenges, and economic empowerment.

On Tuesday, the G20 Third Development Working Group (DWG) conference began near the state capital Panaji. We have over 80 delegates attending the meeting. The exhibition highlights grass roots businesses, women entrepreneurs, people engaged with the environment, and women groups, said Eenam Gambhir, Joint Secretary (G20), Union Ministry of External Affairs. The show is called ECHO, which stands for “Economy, Climate, Health, Opportunity.” According to Gambhir, the exhibition has been organised for the delegates because women-led development is a top priority for the Development Working Group, as indicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She emphasised the need of women-led development, nutrition, climate change, and economic empowerment. It is our effort to demonstrate to the delegates how women from the grass-roots level (of India) are leading these initiatives, she added.