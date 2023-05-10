PhD student of Delhi University committed suicide due to mental stress

According to police, a 28-year-old PhD student at Delhi University committed suicide owing to mental stress on Tuesday. Five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were found deceased under strange circumstances in various parts of the city, according to authorities. Neelakshi Pathak, a native of Guwahati, Assam, talked a friend about committing suicide due to mental stress on Monday night, according to Vindhyachal Tiwari, in-charge of Phase 2 police station. Pathak had hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her residence by the time the friend arrived, Tiwari said, adding that the woman resided with her husband in a housing society in Sector 110.

In a second incidence, Lovely Khatoon, 15, of Gejha village, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday night after being punished by her father for communicating to a boy. Satyendra Kumar Singh, the inspector-in-charge of Sector 126 police station, said Suresh Arya, 25, of Shahpur village, allegedly ended his life on Monday night by hanging himself from a fan inside his home.According to authorities, he worked at a private hospital in Sector 128 and was under stress.In a similar case, Kumari Neha (20), a resident of Sector 58, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan at her house on Monday night owing to mental stress.

Anil Kumar, 21, of Sector 140, committed suicide by hanging himself as a result of mental stress.In another case, Rakesh (42), of Bilaspur in Thana Dankaur, took his own life by ingesting a deadly chemical. According to police, the cause for the extraordinary measure is being investigated.Meanwhile, five deaths were discovered in Noida under dubious circumstances, according to authorities. Police said Rakesh Sharma of Sector 113, Aflatoon of Rabupura, Ritesh Kumar of Sector 39, Ajay Rai of Sector 63, Vinod Kapoor of Sector 24, and Alan Bagh of Knowledge Park were discovered deceased under strange circumstances.