Dr. Vandana Das to have new Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital block named after her.

In honor of the late Dr. Vandana Das, who tragically lost her life in a brutal attack while on duty, a new block at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara will be named after her. The Health Minister, Veena George, has given instructions to the Director of Health Services for the block to be named after Dr. Vandana.

Dr. Vandana was a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara hospital when she was attacked with scissors by an unsupervised accused who had been taken there by the police following a violent episode near his house. She was only 25 years old and the only daughter of KG Mohandas and Vasanthakumari. Her cremation was held on the premises of her home at Muttuchira.

The accused, Sandeep (42), who was a teacher at the Government UP School, Nedumbana, was remanded and admitted to the Poojappura Central Prison on Thursday night. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for better security measures for healthcare workers in India.