Five arrested after third blast in a week rocks Punjab

According to police reports, a low-intensity explosion took place behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday midnight. This is the third such blast in a week. Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had earlier stated that the police were informed about a loud noise around midnight. “It is suspected that another explosion has taken place,” he told reporters, adding that the entire area has been sealed and a forensic team is at the spot.

The Punjab Police Chief has confirmed that five people have been arrested in connection with the recent explosions. “Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. Five persons arrested,” tweeted Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The Amritsar Police Commissioner stated that as part of the precautionary measures, they are rounding up suspects and an investigation is currently underway.

The first explosion occurred on May 6 on a heritage street near the Golden Temple, and the second one happened in the same area within 30 hours of the first blast. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has accused the state of being a “total failure” in preventing such incidents. Referring to the previous blasts, he said that such matters should not have been taken lightly and suspected a conspiracy behind these incidents. “I can say that it is a total failure of the government. Had it been investigated in-depth, last night’s incident would not have taken place,” the SGPC chief said.