Palanivel Thiaga Rajan replaced by Thennarasu as TN’s new Finance Minister

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was moved from his position as Finance and Human Resources Management Minister and given the Information technology department. Thennarasu, the DMK strongman from southern Tamil Nadu, is now the new Finance Minister, with the Industries portfolio assigned to TRB Rajaa. Rajaa, who is the son of party treasurer and former Union Minister T R Baalu, was sworn in as Minister earlier that day at an official ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

The move came after the BJP released two audio clips claiming to have Thiaga Rajan’s voice, making remarks about the assets of DMK’s first family. Rajan described the clips as “malicious and fabricated,” and insisted they were digitally altered tapes. PTR thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for the allocation of the IT department, saying that the last two years as Finance Minister under Stalin were fulfilling for him.

A former international investment banker, Thiaga Rajan’s start as a Minister in 2021 was dramatic. He began attracting attention right from his early days in the government for his sharp attacks targeting the Centre over GST and devolution to well-performing States. However, soon after, a section of party men found him to be not having his ear to the ground when it came to sentiments of party workers and the overall DMK line on some issues.

Thiaga Rajan said, “I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future.”

BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Narayanan Thirupathy on his twitter handle said: “If Chief Minister @mkstalin does not accept that @ptrmadurai was incompetent in handling the finance portfolio, then it is obvious that he was shifted for the audio leaks. If he (CM) accepts so, then he has to apologize for appointing an incompetent person to manage the state’s finance.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin going in for the Cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards for a while now. Mano Thangaraj, who previously held the IT department portfolio, has now been assigned the Milk and Dairy Development department. SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio, was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9. MP Saminathan, Information Minister, has been assigned the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well.