Cyclone Mocha likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today; IMD predicts isolated showers in Kerala for 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the formation of ‘Mocha’ cyclone in the south-east Bay of Bengal, Kerala is likely to receive isolated rainfall for the next five days, announced the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per reports, ‘Mocha’ may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the central Bay of Bengal by Friday evening. However, its strength will drop on Sunday. From May 12 to 14, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north-east Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

The instructions also apply to boats, vessels and trawlers. Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on fishing in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep beaches.