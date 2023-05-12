Deficiency of these 4 nutrients can increase dysmenorrhea

Menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea are throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. Many women have menstrual cramps just before and during their menstrual periods. Endometriosis, fibroids, cervical stenosis or pelvic inflammatory disease all may cause dysmenorrheal.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra your period cramps are unbearable due to certain nutritional deficiencies.

Magnesium – Taken daily, magnesium may prevent dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps). It works by relaxing the smooth muscle of the uterus and by reducing the prostaglandins that cause period pain.

Vitamin D – Excess production of hormone-like substances called prostaglandins can trigger painful periods. Vitamin D is known to reduce the expression of inflammatory compounds that can regulate the production of prostaglandins and reduce period pains.

Omega 3– Research has shown that women with low intakes of Omega 3 fatty acids (the ones that come from flaxseeds, chia seeds, ghee and walnuts) have more painful periods than women who have a good intake.

Vitamin E – Taking Vitamin E can help reduce cramping, anxiety and cravings symptoms that are associated with PMS. It can also alleviate the pain, reduce menstrual blood loss by balancing the hormones and regulate the menstrual cycle.