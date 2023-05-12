Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making a comeback to direction with a biopic titled Modi

Johnny Depp is making a return to directing with a biopic film called Modi. The movie will be about the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, who was nicknamed “Modi” by his friends. Depp will co-produce the film with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The movie will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The role of Modigliani will be played by Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, while Pierre Niney will play French artist Maurice Utrillo. Al Pacino will play the role of Gangnat, an art collector. Production for the movie is scheduled to begin this fall in Budapest.

The film is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play called Modigliani and is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. It will follow Modigliani over a 48-hour period in which he attempts to flee the city while being pursued by the police, with the aim of ending his career. The movie will tell the story of the painter and his sculptor friend in Paris in 1916, highlighting how a tumultuous 48 hours became a turning point in his life and solidified his reputation as an artistic legend.

Depp is excited to bring a “universally human story” to the big screen, and he will also serve as a co-producer of the film. Despite his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp remains optimistic about his film career.

Barry Navidi, who has previously worked with Pacino on multiple features, has described Modi as a project that is “very close to Al’s heart.” He clarified that it is “a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio.” Navidi has expressed his excitement to work with Johnny Depp again, and more cast announcements are expected to be made in the coming week.