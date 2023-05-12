Shiv Sena (UBT) gives Assembly Speaker 15 days to address matter of disqualification

The Shiv Sena (UBT), adopting a combative approach, has given the assembly speaker fifteen days to resolve the thorny matter of the disqualification of dissident MLAs. Anil Parab, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that they anticipate the Speaker to act within fifteen days, which they believed was sufficient motivation for them to take action. The Uddhav group argues that Rahul Narvekar is knowledgeable about the procedures because he is a lawyer, and that all relevant information is documented. Moving one step further, Uddhav Thackeray has stated that they will have the option of petitioning the Supreme Court in this regard if the Speaker, a member of the BJP, does not act within the allotted period.

‘Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave the judgment. The Shiv Sena and Balasahib Thackeray had established for preserving Hindutva and for the welfare of Marathi manoos was eroded by the rebels. All those faces were yesterday exposed. Many celebrated yesterday. BJP was celebrating, which I could understand, but the rebels celebrating is surprising for me for they were the ones who brought disrepute to the party of Balasahib Thackeray and what it stood for,’ said Uddhav Thackeray.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra further claimed that institutions abusing their authority and the desire for power were defaming democracy.

‘I urge and request our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who travels the entire world, that we may have political differences, but such acts aren’t good for democracy. I stepped down on moral grounds and now he should ask the state government too to step down on moral grounds,’ said Thackeray.

In addition, Uddhav Thackeray requested that Bhagat Singh Koshyari be punished for acting against his administration in an illegal way.

‘Question needs to be asked altogether on the very institution of this post. Is it to act in an illegal and unconstitutional manner to dislodge the government? Then what’s the point of such an institution.’ he said.

Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his reasons for leaving, saying that the rebels had damaged Balasahib Thackeray’s party and that he had resigned on moral grounds.