The Kerala Story will hit the theatres of 37 countries from today

Adah Sharma, the film’s lead actress, said on Wednesday that “The Kerala Story” will be distributed in 37 countries on May 12. Since its debut last Friday, the film about conversion has inflamed the political debate in the country, leading to bans in certain areas and tax-free status in others. It has made Rs 56 crore at the box office.

Sharma took to Twitter to thank the audience for their support. Thank you to all of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it popular, and thank you for appreciating my performance. This weekend, the 12th #TheKeralaStory will be released internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma, the actor said in the post.

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, depicts how Kerala women were forced to convert and recruited by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal, and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have ceased showing film, blaming the state of law and order, yet BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have granted it tax-free status.