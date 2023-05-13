NIA made another arrest in Thane fake currency case; suspect was in possession with 12 swords

In the 2021 Naupada fake money case, where 2,000 fake rupee notes from India were found, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another arrest on Friday. Two days after the NIA searched numerous locations in Maharashtra, the arrest took place. In the case, three persons have been taken into custody thus far.

Twelve swords with sharp edges and other evidence connecting the suspect, Md. Fayaaz Shikilkar, to the discovery of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), were discovered in his hands. He was arrested. According to the NIA’s investigation, the accused was in communication with the D-company during the scam.

The anti-terror agency identified Mumbai resident Mohammad Fayaaz, 33, after using materials found at the homes and offices of the accused and suspects that were seized during raids at six sites on Wednesday.

Two persons, named Riyaz and Nasir, who are both Mumbai residents, are currently being held in judicial custody.

On November 18, 2021, the Thane City Police first reported a crime in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The two were charged by the police in the profile case, which the NIA subsequently took over and re-filed on February 7, 2023.