Siddaramaiah: Karnataka election outcome a rejection of Modi and Amit Shah’s mandate

In the aftermath of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah, the current opposition leader, has given his views on the election outcome. He called it a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, stating that the people of Karnataka are politically mature and that they did not tolerate the hate politics that was propagated.

He also pointed out that the BJP did not give a single seat to Muslims or Christians. He believes that the results of this election can be a stepping stone for the party to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024, and he expressed hope that all non-BJP parties will come together and ensure BJP’s defeat.

Siddaramaiah also expressed his gratitude to the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. He credited the Congress party’s secularism and the support from Lingayats and Vokkaligas for their victory. He expects the Congress party to win 130 seats and hopes that the newly elected MLAs of the Congress party will choose the Chief Minister, whose appointment will be made by the High command based on their opinions.

The Congress party has won six seats and is leading in 127 seats in Karnataka.