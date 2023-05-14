Encounter broke out between militants and security forces

According to authorities, an encounter occurred between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag area on Sunday. According to a police officer, the security forces conducted a search and cordon operation in Andan in the Sangam area of the district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there. After militants opened fire on security troops, the operation devolved into an engagement. According to the police, there have been no reports of casualties on either side thus far, and the fighting is still ongoing.