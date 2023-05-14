In Gujarat’s Botad, Krishna Sagar Lake, 5 children drowned in water

On Saturday, at least five kids in Gujarat’s Botad district drowned in Krishna Sagar Lake. Two kids were swimming in the lake, according to accounts, when they started drowning.

Three additional kids who were there went into the lake to save them. But they too perished by drowning. All of the victims were underage. Around 4:30 pm, the police were informed by locals.

A rescue attempt was made as soon as the police arrived on the scene, but the kids were not able to be saved. The deceased’s identification has not yet been determined.

‘Five children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town. Two children were swimming in afternoon when they started drowning. Three others present at the spot jumped into water to save them but they also drowned. Age of all is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway,’ Botad SP Kishor Balolia was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.