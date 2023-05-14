Singapore reports its highest temperature in 40 years

Singapore experienced its highest temperature in 40 years on May 13, as a heatwave scorches through South and Southeast Asia. The National Environment Agency reported on Facebook that the temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius, the highest this year, and matched the record for a daily peak in April 1983.

The agency also stated that the warm and dry weather is expected to continue on Sunday but short-duration showers next week might help to moderate the temperature. Singapore schools have relaxed their uniform rules to help students manage the heat, with several allowing untucked shirts or PE uniforms to be worn instead of full uniforms.

Other countries in the region are also experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Bangkok recorded the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on May 7, breaking the record of 40.8 degrees Celsius in 1983. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, saw its highest temperature since the 1960s last week, while Vietnam recorded a record-breaking 44.1 degrees Celsius on May 8.

Heatwaves in central and parts of northern India are set to spread scorching temperatures across the vast landmass, affecting tens of millions of people.