The next film from “Vaathi” director Venky Atluri will feature Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is going to collaborate with “Vaathi” director Venky Atluri on his next project.

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas will co-produce the film. The project was announced via the makers’ official social media accounts. “The uber cool #DQ is BACK!” “Sithara Entertainments’ in association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer,” the post stated.

The film’s production will begin in October, with a release date set for next year.

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film will be the gangster movie “King Of Kotha,” directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Atluri’s most recent film was “Vaathi,” starring Dhanush. The film was shot in both Tamil and Telugu.