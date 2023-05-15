Big B express gratitude to stranger for taking him to shoot location

Amitabh Bachchan has hailed a stranger for assisting him in beating traffic and arriving at his shooting location on time. Bachchan, 80, posted a photo of himself with a motorbike on Instagram on Sunday night.

Many thanks for the ride, buddy. I don’t know who you are, but you complied and got me to work on time, faster and without the interminable traffic bottlenecks. Thank you to the owner of the hat, shorts, and yellowed T-shirt (sic), he captioned the post. The film legend may be seen seated on the rear seat of the bike, sporting a casual bottom, a corduroy jacket, white shoes, and sunglasses.

Navya Naveli Nanda, his granddaughter, responded on the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji. You are the coolest dude on the planet, Amit ji! wrote Rohit Bose Roy. I’d always heard Mr Bachchan was the most punctual. Today you can see what it means to you to honour Time. I hope actors can take a lesson or two from this, actor Sayani Gupta said. While the majority of his colleagues and admirers appreciated Bachchan’s initiative to take a bike ride to get to work on time, some pointed out that neither the actor nor the rider was wearing helmets. Where is the helmet, sir? asked one user. Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet, another user said.