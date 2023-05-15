Makers announce title name of Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan new movie

The makers of the film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, released the title “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” on Sunday. Maddock Films and Jio Studios are producing the film, which is set to be released on June 2. The title of the Hindi film was revealed by Maddock Films on their official Twitter account. The trailer will be released on Monday, just in time for Kaushal’s Birthday. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, aa rahe hain Kapil kahani! The trailer will be released tomorrow! In theaters on June 2, 2023, the production company declared in a tweet. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Laxman Utekar of “Luka Chuppi” and “Mimi” fame.