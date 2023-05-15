PM Narendra Modi meets Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his recent meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was constructive, with meaningful conversations on a variety of topics. Modi also expressed his delight at seeing India emerge as an appealing investment location. McMillon had contacted PM Modi last week.

‘I had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart. We enjoyed intelligent discussions on a variety of topics. I am delighted to see India emerge as an appealing investment destination’ Modi tweeted.

‘Walmart Inc. tweeted on May 11th, Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We aim to export USD 10 billion from India each year by 2027, and we are committed to boosting logistics, talent development, and supply chains to make India a worldwide export leader in toys, seafood, and other items. The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring to our collaboration with India. Together, we’ll continue to support the country’s manufacturing growth and create opportunity’ McMillon said in a tweet from Walmart Inc.