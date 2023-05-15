Sachin Pilot warns of mass agitation unless demands addressed before month-end.

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot issued a stern warning on Monday, vowing to initiate a massive movement in Rajasthan if his demands are not addressed before the end of the month. Speaking passionately at a rally, Pilot reiterated his three key demands, which include the disbanding and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leaks, and a thorough investigation into corruption allegations against the previous BJP government. Determined and unyielding, he proclaimed, “If action is not taken by this month’s end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state.” With unwavering resolve, he concluded, “I will serve people till my last breath; nothing scares me.”