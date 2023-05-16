Cannes Film Festival 2023 Commences: Glitz and Glamour Unleashed

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival, a pinnacle event in the film industry, commences today and will continue until May 27. A multitude of global celebrities, including Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar from India, are set to grace the occasion. The dress code requires women to don elegant evening gowns or cocktail dresses, while men must don dinner jackets or suits.

This year’s festival brings forth two highly anticipated premieres: Martin Scorsese’s grand ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ set in the 1920s Osage Nation and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ marking Harrison Ford’s final performance as the iconic character.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ has been chosen for the Midnight Screenings section, while ‘Agra,’ starring Rahul Roy, will have its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight section. Additionally, Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syma Sharma’s acclaimed film ‘Ishanou,’ originally released in 1990, will be showcased under the Classic Section, featuring restored versions of timeless classics.

Over the years, Indian cinema has made a significant impact at the Cannes Film Festival, with Indian films earning selections across multiple festival sections and garnering critical acclaim. The Indian Pavilion at Cannes provides an ideal platform for the Indian film industry to engage with key players in the entertainment and media sectors, facilitating networking opportunities, distribution deals, script approvals, and production collaborations.