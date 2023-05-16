Changes to the recruitment process eradicated corruption and nepotism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that modifications implemented by his government in the recruitment procedure have eliminated the possibilities of corruption and nepotism, as PM distributed employment letters to over 71,000 persons at a ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday, He elaborated on the employment prospects and infrastructure development ushered in by the BJP leadership at the Centre during the previous nine years, saying that the entire process has been made online, from applying for government positions to the announcement of results. The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended, Modi declared.

He cited recent talks with CEOs of key global corporations such as Walmart, Apple, Foxconn, and Cisco to claim “unprecedented positivity” about industry and investment in the country. According to EPFO net payroll estimates, nearly 4.5 crore people have found work since 2018-19, as formal employment has increased. FDI and the country’s record exports have created job prospects in every corner of India, he said, adding that the nature of work has also changed as his government has consistently supported growing sectors. The country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector, with their numbers increasing to roughly a lakh from a few hundred in 2014. They are expected to have created at least 10 lakh jobs. Citing development numbers from the previous year, he stated that the length of rural roads has increased from 4-lakh km to 7.25-lakh km, and the number of airports has increased from 74 to nearly 150. Over 4 crore pucca houses have been built under a government housing plan for the needy, creating a large number of job possibilities. He also stated that the number of institutions has increased to 1,100 from roughly 720 in 2014, and that there are now 700 medical colleges as opposed to 400 previously.