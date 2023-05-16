IMD predicts, Kerala’s monsoon this year would be delayed by 4 days

Kerala’s monsoon this year may be four days later than usual, according to a news statement from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Monsoon season typically begins in the southern state on June 1. The monsoon season is anticipated to start on June 4 this year, though.

The IMD said in a press statement that, with the exception of 2015, its operational projections of the beginning of the monsoon over Kerala during the previous 18 years (2005-2022) were proven to be accurate. The end of the summer season, which is characterised by hot, dry weather, will coincide with the arrival of monsoon season in Kerala.

June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, and May 29 in 2022 marked the beginning of the monsoon season in the southern state.

When the monsoon season will start in other regions of the nation has not been specified by the IMD.

IMD data show that so far this year, areas like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand have had an 18% excess of rainfall.

According to the data, the peninsular region experienced 88% more rain during this time than typical (102 mm as opposed to 54.2 mm). However, from March 1 to May 3, east and northeast India saw a 29% rain shortfall (141.5 mm vs. 199.9 mm typical).