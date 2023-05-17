Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from June 1: Know how to book slots

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for 6 days in a week from June 1. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in 7 time slots, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm hours. Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will also open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday.

Visitors can book their slot online on the official website of the President’s Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The journey through the Rashtrapati Bhavan is divided into three circuits — circuit 1 covers the main building and central lawn of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Circuit 2 consists of the tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, while circuit 3 (that opens during Udyan Utsav) promises the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s famous gardens–Amrit Udyan, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden. At present, the visit to circuit 1 is open for five days from Wednesday to Sunday and visit to circuit two can be made all days except Monday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Entry Fee:

Rs 50 per person per Circuit (if less than 30 persons)

Rs 1200 for a group of 30 persons

Rs 1200 + 50 per additional visitor for a group of more than 30 persons