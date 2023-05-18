Tomorrow’s announcement: Check your SSLC results with this guide.

SSLC Results Declaration Advanced to May 19th; Here’s How to Check Scores

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results, originally scheduled for May 20th, will now be declared on Friday, May 19th. Students can access their results on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in or prd.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private students appeared for the exams, with 2,13,801 boys and 2,00,561 girls. The exams were conducted from March 9th to 29th across 2,960 centers in the state. The answer sheets were evaluated in 70 camps by 18,000 teachers from April 3rd to 24th.

The Kerala High Court directed the Education Department Secretary to consider a petition requesting the publication of students’ marks alongside the SSLC results. The court emphasized that its order should not hinder the announcement of the results.

To check your SSLC results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3. Click on the submit button.

Stay tuned for the exciting outcome of your hard work!