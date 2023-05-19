COVID-19: India records 865 fresh cases active caseload declines to 9092

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has registered 865 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have reduced to 9,092 from 10,179. The death toll has risen to 5,31,818 with four deaths, one of which was reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The Covid case total was 4.49 crore (4,49,84,923). According to the government, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.79 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,44,013 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.