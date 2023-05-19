Deceased boy achieves perfect A Plus in SSLC exam despite tragic passing

Sixteen-year-old Sarang, who tragically passed away during treatment after a road accident, achieved remarkable success in the SSLC examination, scoring A plus in all subjects. The announcement of his outstanding results was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday.

Sarang’s family displayed incredible generosity by donating his organs, granting a second chance at life to several individuals. Minister Sivankutty expressed his appreciation, stating, “I would like to appreciate his family for agreeing to organ donation to give life to six people.”

The Attingal Boys School student, enrolled in Class X, suffered critical injuries in the accident on May 6. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Amidst profound grief, Sarang’s parents found solace in the decision to transform their son’s untimely demise into an opportunity to save lives. Consequently, his organs, including his eyes, liver, heart, and marrow, were donated, illuminating the lives of many even in death.

A child from Kottayam will now have the gift of Sarang’s beating heart. Following the completion of organ donation procedures, his body was returned to his relatives by noon. The final rites were conducted later in the day.

Sarang, the son of Baneesh Kumar and Rajani, residents of Nikunjam, Nadakkaparambu, Vanchoyoor, Karavaram, had been travelling in an autorickshaw with his mother when the accident occurred near the Kunnathukonam bridge at Thottakad Vadakottukavu at 3 pm on May 6.

Having trained at the football coaching camp of Kerala Blasters in Mamam, Attingal, Sarang held aspirations of becoming a professional footballer.

He is survived by his parents and his brother, Yaswant.