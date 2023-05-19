Deepinder Goyal of Zomato congratulates Swiggy on becoming successful

Popular online food ordering and delivery services Zomato and Swiggy are undoubtedly competing for the most orders. However, the two parties appear to respect each other, as seen by Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal’s gesture on Tuesday.

Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety announced the company’s profitability on Twitter. We are thrilled that Swiggy’s food delivery business became profitable in March 23, while also adding value to all of our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to create long-term value by putting customers first every day, he said in a tweet.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, was among those who hurried to congratulate him. Congratulations! In reaction to Majety’s declaration, he tweeted, Nicely done.

Our sharp focus on innovation, along with solid execution, has resulted in yet another milestone: Swiggy’s meal delivery service has turned profitable as of March 2023, Majety wrote in a blog post on Monday. This is a watershed moment for food delivery globally, not just for us, he continued. Swiggy is one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine years since its inception.