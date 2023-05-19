Kottayam: Complainant in wife-swapping case brutally hacked to death

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Kottayam’s Karukachal as the complainant in a notorious wife-swapping case, which grabbed headlines in January 2022, was discovered brutally hacked to death at her residence in Malam. The gruesome scene was discovered by Jooby’s children, who found their mother lying lifeless in a pool of blood within the house’s courtyard. The immediate alert was raised to the neighbors, who swiftly rushed the 26-year-old Jooby to Kottayam medical college, only for the doctors to sadly pronounce her dead upon arrival.

Jooby had been residing at the house after severing ties with her husband, who stands accused in the wife-swapping case. Police investigations suggest that Jooby fell victim to the vicious attack while her brother and father were away at work, leaving her alone at home with the children engrossed in playtime with friends. Although no specific individual has been named as responsible for the murder by the police, Jooby’s grief-stricken father pointed fingers at her husband, alleging his involvement in the heinous act.

The wife-swapping case itself gained significant attention when Jooby lodged a complaint at the Karukachal police station back in January 2022. The subsequent investigation revealed the existence of approximately 5,000 couples engaged in wife-swapping activities through various social media platforms. Prompt arrests were made, with six individuals taken into custody as part of the wife-swapping gang that had operated since 2018. Efforts to track down the culprits were intensified, involving dedicated teams and the assistance of the cyber cell, ultimately resulting in the arrests of suspects from Thumboli beach area, Punnapra in Alappuzha district, Kaloor in Ernakulam district, and Kooroppada and Aymenem in Kottayam district.

The 26-year-old victim had approached the Karukachal police station due to relentless harassment from her husband, who had coerced her into joining a wife-swapping group on social media two years prior. Her husband exploited the group for financial gain and engaging in sexual encounters with other women. Eventually, unable to bear the escalating abuse, she sought the intervention of the police.

According to law enforcement, a total of nine individuals were involved in violating the woman, resulting in the arrests of six of the accused. Among the remaining three, one individual from Kollam had fled the country. The group consisted of five couples who participated with their wives and four single individuals, commonly referred to as “studs,” who were required to pay Rs 14,000 to the group.