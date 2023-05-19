Record-breaking 99.7% pass rate on SSLC exams; 68,604 students achieve top-notch A Plus grades!

The SSLC examination results for 2023 have been declared, with an outstanding overall pass percentage of 99.70%. Kerala’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, made the announcement on Friday. Students have the opportunity to apply for result revaluation until May 24.

Out of a total of 417,864 students eligible for higher studies, an impressive 68,604 students achieved A Plus grades in all subjects. Notably, Malappuram district boasted the highest number of students who attained full A Plus scores in the exams.

In terms of district-wise performance, Kannur emerged on top with a pass percentage of 99.94%, while Wayanad recorded the lowest pass percentage of 98.41%. Pala and Muvattupuzha educational districts celebrated a 100% victory in the exams.

The SSLC results can be accessed on various websites starting from 4 pm onwards, including keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.

In addition to the SSLC results, the exam results for the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), THSLC (Hearing Impaired), and Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) were also published simultaneously.

The Save a Year (SAY) exam will be held for students who didn’t pass, scheduled from June 7 to 14. Each student can appear for a maximum of three subjects in the SAY exam, with results expected to be released by the end of June.

For students who qualified for higher studies, their SSLC certificates will be available on DigiLocker starting from the first week of June. Plus One classes are set to commence on July 5, as stated by Minister Sivankutty, who expressed delight in the impressive pass percentage and praised the students’ performance, particularly in government schools.

A total of 419,362 regular students and 192 private students sat for the exams, with 213,801 boys and 200,561 girls. The exams took place from March 9 to 29 across 2,960 centers in the state. The answer sheet evaluation was conducted in 70 camps by 18,000 teachers between April 3 and 24.

The Kerala High Court directed the Education Department Secretary to address a petition requesting the publication of students’ marks alongside the SSLC Examination results. While the court emphasized prompt action on the petition, it clarified that its order would not hinder the announcement of results.

To check SSLC results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3. Click the submit button.

You can also use mobile applications such as PRD live and Saphalam 2023 to check your scores.