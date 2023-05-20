3 get 10-Year rigorous Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

In connection with a dowry death, a local court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced three members of a family to ten years in prison. Additional Meetings Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava convicted Punwashi Yadav, his mother, and his sister, all of Patrengwa village in the Kotwali police station area, on Friday. Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi, assistant district government counsel (ADGC), stated on Saturday that the deceased woman’s father, Ramasre Yadav, had submitted a report alleging that on April 6, 1993, his daughter Shyama Yadav (19) was set on fire for not paying the dowry demand. In 1987, the couple married. Her husband and in-laws, who were dissatisfied with the gifts and dowry given at the time of marriage, compelled her to request Rs 5,000 and a motorbike from her father. Shyama Yadav informed her father about everything and complained that her in-laws were not feeding her. Despite repeated negotiations, her in-laws’ behaviour remained unchanged. Ramasre (the victim’s father) received word of Shyama’s death on February 22, 1993. According to the Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC), the police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Act and filed a chargesheet. On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava sentenced Punwashi Yadav, his mother, and his sister to ten years in prison for the dowry death of Shyama Yadav.