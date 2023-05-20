500 tourists stuck in landslide-hit Sikkim rescued by Indian Army

A defence spokesman said on Saturday that the Indian Army rescued 500 stranded tourists, including 54 children, in Sikkim as torrential rain triggered landslides and roadblocks in sections of the Himalayan state. Heavy rain was seen in Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang on Friday, and as a result, roughly 500 visitors coming to Lachung and Lachen Valley were stranded at Chungthang owing to landslides and roadblocks, he added. On the request of SDM Chungthang, troops from the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists.

There were 216 men, 113 women, and 54 children among the stranded visitors, who were transported to three different army camps. They were given hot meals and warm clothing, a representative for the defence stated. According to him, the military left their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night. Three medical teams were organised to assess the health of all travellers, according to the official.