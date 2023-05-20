Active covid cases in the country dips to 8675

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day increase of 782 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while the number of active cases fell to 8,675. With the addition of the new instances, the country’s COVID-19 total has risen to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705). The death toll rose to 5,31,824 with six deaths, three of which were reconciled by Kerala, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, with a countrywide recovery rate of 98.80 percent.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has increased to 4,44,45,206. The case fatality rate was calculated to be 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide immunisation effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.