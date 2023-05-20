Bengal recruitment scam; Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI for questioning

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be questioned on the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scandal. After the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, noted that he had been served a notice on May 19 and that he had been given “less than a day’s time” to comply with the CBI notice, he arrived at the CBI offices in the state capital.

In connection with the Bengal recruitment fraud, the ED sleuths also carried out raids on two of Sujay Krishna Bhadra’s properties on Saturday morning.

Previously, Banerjee dared the government body to detain him if it had evidence of his corruption or improper behaviour.

In addition, he warned the legal system and the investigation team that if proven guilty, he would hang himself. Banerjee made the choice to return to the city by Friday night while promoting the TMC’s Naba Jowar Yatra mass outreach activity in Bankura.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court rejected MP Abhishek Banerjee’s appeal, allowing the government to interview both him and Kuntal Ghosh on the allegedly fraudulent teacher recruitment scheme in Bengal. The court ruled that Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh could both be questioned by the ED and the CBI.