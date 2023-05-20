Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise is ready with its third installment, Don 3

Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise is set to release its third installment. The first film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film of the same name. A few years later, Don 2 was released and was equally loved by the audience. Both films were directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Shah Rukh Khan. The producer of the franchise, Ritesh Sidhwani, has now confirmed that the third part of the film is being planned, and Farhan is currently working on the script. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement about the film yet, multiple reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has decided not to be a part of the sequel, and Ranveer Singh has been chosen to play the lead.

According to these reports, Ranveer Singh will portray the titular character in the third installment of Don. Ranveer has previously worked with Farhan and Ritesh’s production house in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. A source close to the project revealed to News18 that after Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers were looking for a popular and bankable actor to carry forward the Don legacy, and they have finalized Ranveer for the role. The source also mentioned that Ranveer’s association with the production house has been successful in the past, and they expect the collaboration to be another hit. They are curious to see how fans of the Don franchise will react to Ranveer’s casting since Shah Rukh had won everyone over with his charismatic portrayal of Don.

It is reported that Ranveer has already filmed the announcement video, which will be released soon. The makers have also informed Shah Rukh Khan about Ranveer’s inclusion in the project. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh decided to opt out of the film because he was not interested in playing the same character for the third time. The report states that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had several discussions with Shah Rukh about Don 3, and they even developed a script during the pandemic. However, Shah Rukh is currently focused on doing commercial films that appeal to a wide audience, and he feels that Don doesn’t fit into his plans for the next few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel, the production company.

Ranveer Singh’s next project is Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt.